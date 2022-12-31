Antetokounmpo Manages an NBA record no player has achieved in 40 years

Just a couple of days after recording 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ loss to the Chicago Bulls, Giannis Antetokounmpo produced another extraordinary display against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This time Giannis registered 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead his time to their first win in five games after defeating Minnesota 123-114.

With his figures against the Timberwolves, the Greek Freak became the first NBA player to manage at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in back-to-back games since Moses Malone did so in 1982.

With his five assists, Giannis joined Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in history capable of recording two 40+20+5 in a row. Chamberlain did so five times, most recently on January 6-7, 1966, and Baylor did it once.

“It’s a great compliment to be around those guys,” said Antetokounmpo.

“I just want to win games so I just tried to go out there and do whatever I can to push myself to the limit.”

Giannis is also only the seventh player in history to record at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists while shooting 60 percent from the field. Since the NBA merged with the ABA in 1976/77, only Charles Barkley and the Bucks players have done it more than once.

“It’s what we’ve been talking about,” Bucks head Coach Mike Budenholzer said.

“His strength, his determination, his will, attacking, attacking, attacking … it’s what he’s built for.”

In the game against Minnesota, Bobby Portis finished with 22 points for the Bucks, while Anthony Edwards scored 30 and Luka Garza recorded 16 for a Wolves team that played without Rudy Gobert, who missed out due to illness. The Timberwolves have now lost five consecutive games.