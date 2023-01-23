Answering Vanderbilt baseball questions as basketball injuries pile up

Vanderbilt basketball beat Georgia on the road on Saturday despite being down two bigs for likely the next month. That team joins the Women’s basketball team — which has just eight players — as squads that have been bitten by the injury bug.

Meanwhile, the windows to enter the transfer Portal and declare for the NFL Draft have both concluded. The Commodores lost running back Ray Davis, quarterback Mike Wright, tight ends Ben Bresnahan and Gavin Schoenwald and linebacker Anfernee Orji, but otherwise were largely unscathed.

Vanderbilt baseball opens its season in Arlington, Texas, at the College Baseball Showdown in just under four weeks, with preseason workouts underway.

The Tennessean answers Reader questions about Vanderbilt sports:

