Answering the biggest questions after the 2022 season

COLUMBIA — Although South Carolina football capped off 2022 with a disappointing Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame, the Gamecocks exceeded all of the expectations this season.

From the back-to-back upsets of top-10 teams in Tennessee and Clemson to Coach Shane Beamer’s first SEC road win and the first win in program history over Texas A&M, South Carolina fans had a lot to celebrate. There’s little question that the Gamecocks (8-5, 4-4 SEC) are trending in the right direction.

However, a lot remains unanswered for South Carolina’s future as National Signing Day approaches in February and the transfer portal continues to churn. From personnel concerns to the program’s potential, these are the biggest questions for the Gamecocks after the 2022 season.

Will Spencer Rattler return next season?

Until he officially makes a decision, quarterback Spencer Rattler’s future will be the No. 1 concern for South Carolina fans. Rattler has two more years of eligibility remaining but could also declare for the NFL Draft, and his performance in the Gator Bowl did very little to clarify which path he may take. The Gamecocks QB didn’t live up to his dominant performances against Tennessee and Clemson, finishing with 246 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Rattler’s draft stock is in a confusing spot, because he showed off a high ceiling in South Carolina’s upset of the Vols, passing for 438 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. However, he struggled in the first half of the year with turnovers and threw 10 of his 18 touchdowns during the last three games. He finished ninth of 14 SEC quarterbacks in QB rating and first in interceptions with 12. Rattler is widely projected as a mid-round pick, and this stacked quarterback class is likely to bring unflattering comparisons: He’s certainly no Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, and even Will Levis and Anthony Richardson have more potential as pro prospects.

The risk of injury is always a concern, but it’s hard to imagine Rattler would be better off Entering this draft class compared to 2024. The Gamecocks’ top receiver, Antwane Wells, implied during Gator Bowl practices that Rattler’s decision would heavily impact whether he stays or goes, so the QB would likely keep his biggest weapon if he plays another season. Plus, new Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains is a longtime NFL quarterbacks coach.

The potential to improve his draft interest is there if Rattler says at South Carolina. It’s just a matter of whether he’s willing to wait that long.

Who will be left at edge rusher?

Edge rusher was one of South Carolina’s least deep positions in 2022, and the next few weeks will give a better idea of ​​what the group will look like next season. Starter Gilber Edmond and reserve Hot Rod Fitton both announced that they are entering the transfer portal, which already puts a dent in the unit’s developmental talent.

Then there’s Jordan Burch and Jordan Strachan, the team’s two best players on the edge. Strachan suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2 and is applying for a medical waiver from the NCAA. If he is granted another season and decides to use it, 2023 would be his seventh year in college. Burch has yet to decide whether he will declare for the NFL Draft after recording 56 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a team-high 10 QB hurries this season. Burch was a five-star prospect out of high school but has yet to live up to that hype in a meaningful way.

Of the likely returners, NC State transfer Terrell Dawkins struggled with an injury for much of this year and appeared in only the first three games. Tyreek Johnson and Bryan Thomas each played sparingly: Johnson recorded stats in six games and Thomas in two.

The Gamecocks’ 2023 recruiting class features a pair of four-star edge rushers in Desmond Umeozulu and South Carolina native Monteque Rhames, but the defensive line is a difficult spot to start true freshmen, especially against the size and physicality of SEC Offensive lines.

Is another eight-win season realistic?

The short answer is probably not, especially if Rattler and Wells choose to enter the draft. After two years of steady improvement, next year’s team seems poised for at least a small regression. It may be frustrating for fans, but there’s no reason to Panic if the Gamecocks appear to fall off in 2023.

The 2023 season is the beginning of a changing of the guard under the Shane Beamer era. The Gamecocks Coach will have his second recruiting class in the building, and many of the long-time starters from Will Muschamp’s tenure are out of Eligibility and/or headed for the draft. There’s excitement and optimism in seeing what Beamer can do with more of “his guys,” but it’s also going to look like a rebuild for at least a season or two.

South Carolina’s 2023 class fills many of the team’s needs, but it’s unlikely that many will be ready to start the second they set foot on campus. Presumed starting quarterback Luke Doty is adequate, but he’s no Heisman candidate. With the added wrinkle of a new Offensive Coordinator who has never called plays at the Collegiate level, expect a learning curve from the Gamecocks next season.