Ansonia volleyball sweeps Union City at home

ANSONIA — Ansonia High School volleyball is now 3-1 since Sept. 10. After going 2-1 at the Blackhawk volleyball Invite, the Tigers defeated Union City High School 3-0 on Sept. 12 at home.

One of the wins Ansonia got at the invite was against this same Union City team. Head Coach Darcy Buckingham said the team was better prepared this time around and played like it.

“We just got off of playing them (Union City) this weekend and we knew what they had. We prepared a little bit more for it and I thought we came out and played very aggressive,” Buckingham said.

The Tigers won by bigger margins with each passing set. They won 25-17 in the first set; 25-16 in the second set; and 25-12 in the third set.

The team seemed to play with a lot of confidence in the match. They served aggressively and attacked the Union City defense. Ansonia was able to pick out their spots and force the Union City defense to scramble at times.

Ten days ago, the team was 1-5. They are now sitting with a record of 5-6 and playing in a lot more close matches.

Buckingham said the team has improved tremendously during the season so far and should only keep improving as they play more matches.

“We got a young team, so I knew it was going to take us a while to get together. I think we’re getting there. The more we keep playing the better we’re getting,” Buckingham said.

