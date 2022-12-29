Another year of excellence for Team Qatar

Doha: Qatar has continued its amazing run in the sports field, setting the highest standards of Excellence and Achievements having participated in and organizing a number of local, regional and international sport events in the year 2022.

These efforts helped the country’s name to rise high at international sport arenas this year.

Most notably, Qatar national teams spared no effort in individual and group sports, claimed titles and set the remarkable results that bolster the country’s name at the regional and international levels.

Firstly, the Qatar team were crowned with their fifth consecutive Asian Men’s Handball Championship.

Going on the same track of success were Qatar’s beach volleyball duo, Cherrif Younesse and Ahmad Tijan who won three titles: 2022 West Asia Beach Volleyball Zonal Tour, 2022 King of the Court and 2022 Pro Tour Maldives Challenge.

Team Qatar shooters, Masoud Saleh Al Athba, Abdulaziz Al Atteh and Rashid Saleh Al Athba set their tone to win the gold in Men’s team skeet at the 10th Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan.

Qatari female shooters continued to shine in 2022.

With an outpouring of hard work and hope, Qatar’s Olympic Champion Mutaz Essa Barshim won the third consecutive high jump gold at the world Championships 2022. While in Weightlifting, the Olympic champion, Fares Ibrahim claimed two gold medals and one silver medal in the men’s 2022 Asian Championships (Bahrain).

Qatar shooter Rashid Saleh Al Athba made Headlines by winning a direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics after claiming the Bronze medal in the men’s skeet event of the 2022 World Shotgun Championship held in Croatia, making him the first Team Qatar athlete to Qualify to Paris 2024 Olympics.

In Squash, Qatar’s top player Abdullah Al Tamimi won a gold medal of the 2022 West Asia Men’s Squash Championships held in Iran.

The third GCC Sport Games 2022 in Kuwait has seen Team Qatar Athletes display a high caliber performance to ensure improved results by claiming 52 medals including 16 golds, 21 silver and 15 bronze.

Team Qatar Athletes kept up their good sport run at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games (Turkey) by winning 12 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze.

Qatar’s age group teams did a promising performance and secured good results and were not far from achievement, as Qatar’s U-15 national team claimed the title of the 2022 West Asian Table Tennis Championship (Jordan).

Likewise, the Qatari youth team won the title of the GCC Men’s U18 Basketball Championship (Dubai), team Qatar won the Bronze medal in 2022 Arab Youth Basketball Championship held in Egypt and Qatar team won the Bronze medal in the West Asian U-20 Fencing Championship (Jordan).

Qatar’s biggest and most memorable achievement this year, was its amazing organization of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, it was an unprecedented edition that inspired all nations, praised worldwide and its message of unity, peace and love have reached everyone.

Qatar sport move has an effective role in promoting the sport culture inside the community in 2022, to this end, the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) organized a series of community and sport events in 2022, most prominent of them, the 2.5km Sport For Life Walk at Al Shaqab on the National Sport Day, Qatar’s Inaugural Spartan Race, QOC E-Sports Tournament and Nishan Vodafone Ramadan Tournament.

The Qatar Olympic Committee is always keen to celebrate the international sports days, as it organized the Olympic Day and International Day of Fair Play this year.