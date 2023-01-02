Another year, another weight loss goal

Are you waking up from a holiday food Coma to Daydream about a New Year’s resolution for healthier living? Is losing weight on the top of your list? Two years ago, we wrote about weight loss medications. Let’s take a look at what’s happening in the field since then.

Our previous article summarized five FDA-approved prescription weight loss medications on the market at the time:

-Orlistat (Xenical) inhibits the enzymes that break down fat in the stomach, reducing fat absorption. A lower dose is available over-the-counter (Alli). The oily stools, diarrhea and gas can force you to adopt a low-fat diet. You supplement fat-soluble vitamins (A, E, D and K).

-Liraglutide (Saxenda), originally created for treating diabetes, mimics a naturally-occurring hormone called GLP-1 to enhance satiety; you feel full, so you stop eating. It’s injected once a day under the skin. Nausea and diarrhea are common.

