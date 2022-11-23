Another winning season for JV golf

(Nov. 23, 2022) The junior varsity golf program entered 2022 needing to rebuild after graduating a large group of golfers to the varsity level, but that didn’t stop the Whalers from posting another winning season.

“After a string of undefeated seasons, with a very strong group of experienced golfers, we moved all those guys up to the varsity, so we started our program all over again with new Beginners and nobody on our team had match experience, nobody had been a starter,” JV golf Coach David Webb said, adding that support from the staff at Miacomet and Sconset Golf Courses allowed the new JV group to put in additional practice time.

“A little bit of our mantra this year as we started over, we said that it really takes a village to raise a golfer and so we leaned on a lot of people and the end result was this group battled and was able to post our sixth-consecutive winning season. We were very blessed that we were able to have such a successful season with such a young group and that just says a lot for the future.”

Nantucket finished the year with a record of 7-2. Webb said among the victories was a tight win over Nauset where the Whalers pulled ahead by just a few strokes.

“There was a competitiveness and some good fortune along the way that led us to win two or three matches by two or three points,” Webb said.

At their recent team awards ceremony, the coaches recognized eighth grader Nico Tedeschi as the top golfer on the JV team this year.

“He is a great golfer, again starting out in his career so to speak, but he was our most outstanding golfer of the year and we were very fortunate to have him,” Webb said.













Also recognized at the event was freshman David Boulter, who was named the team’s most improved golfer this season.

“David was someone who put a tremendous amount of time in and was just very passionate about the game, and I guess you could say that about both of those individuals,” Webb said.

Tedeschi and freshman David Foley, who received the team’s sportsmanship award, represented the Whalers in the annual JV Cup at Cranberry Valley Golf Course at the end of the season.

“We sent over an eighth grader and a ninth grader to compete and we ended up in the middle of the pack, which, again, given the fact that these people are just starting their golf careers, it was a tremendous achievement for those two,” Webb said.

Webb also singled out the contributions of sophomore Gabby Fee, the lone female golfer on this year’s JV team, as Nantucket looks to grow the sport among girls.

“She started with the program, for the first time and she came out during the summer and attended some clinics and joined up with us. We’re thrilled that she had the strength and learned the game so quickly that she could be a member of our team,” Webb said.

“I think it’s fair to say that she’s a leader in the sense of girls building their own program in the future. I’m not going to get ahead of myself, but two or three years down the road, there’ll be enough interest that there will be a girls program in the future.”