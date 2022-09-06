Another View: Closing of Harlow art gallery is a Tragedy

The recently announced closing of the Harlow art gallery at 100 Water St. in Hallowell is a tragedy, not only for Hallowell but for the entire Kennebec Valley (“Financial hardship drives Harlow Gallery to close after nearly 60 years in downtown Hallowell,” Aug. 26).

Founded 59 years ago, in 1963, by the Kennebec Valley Art Association, the Harlow has served as a beacon for local artists and art lovers alike. It has been a community gathering place for local folks on busy, artsy Water Street.

For generations, the Harlow offered a prominent place for amateur and professional artists to display their work and to put art pieces up for sale. The art displayed was very good but the sale prices were low enough for average people to buy. The gallery was a centerpiece for student artists and intriguing work by artists from far away. I recall a vividly compelling show by a Veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder. Obviously, making the art helped the vet to recover.

For years, Deb Fahy, the former director of the gallery, was curator for a large number of rotating art shows. But there were also volunteers from the art association who helped keep the gallery open.

Without the Harlow, there will be no place for local artists to show their work prominently, yet inexpensively.

Chris and Jennifer Cart were two of the painters whose outstanding pieces graced the walls of the Harlow. Helene Farrar grew up in the nurturing, creative atmosphere of the studio and gallery. A major juried show each year was a big attraction for art lovers. The gallery’s location on the Kennebec River was inspirational.

It can’t cost that much to keep the little art gallery open. With only one paid employee and unpaid volunteers doing the rest of the chores, the cost can’t be prohibitive. The cost of closing Harlow, however, is enormous.

With the state awash in Surplus money, an active Maine Arts Commission and numerous potential donors, somebody has got to step forward to save this beloved institution, which is due to close by Nov. 30.

John Hale is a Resident of North Monmouth.

