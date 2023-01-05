Another top executive reportedly leaves LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

As LIV Golf transitions to Year 2, taking on the moniker of the LIV Golf League, officials have touted the franchise component of the endeavor as a primary facilitator for future sponsorships and revenue. Twelve teams are expected to be competing in a 14-event schedule beginning in late February. The 12 captains—who figure to be high-profile players such as Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Cam Smith—would have as much as a 25-percent equity stake in their teams. Each team would cover their own operating costs, using sponsorships, team prize money and merchandise to do so.