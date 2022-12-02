Another star opts out of bowl, two more into transfer Portal

Another Terps star has played his last game in a Maryland uniform. Wide receiver Dontay Demus announced on Thursday he is opting out of Maryland’s Bowl game to move forward with his NFL aspirations. He joined fellow receiver Jacob Copelandwho announced his opt-out and NFL Draft declaration on Wednesday.

Demus ends his career ranked 12th on Maryland’s all-time receptions list (106), eighth in career receiving yards (1,775), tied for second in 100-yard games (seven) and sixth in touchdown catches (13), rankings that would’ ve been higher if not for a gruesome injury that cut short his junior year and appeared to limit him as a senior. The 6-foot-4 senior from DC led Maryland in receiving in 2019 and 2020 and was poised to do the same last year, but hurt his knee while returning a kick against Iowa five games into last season, after posting three 100-yard games in the first four games.

On a potential all-American path, he missed the rest of the season and spent the offseason rehabbing, but didn’t have the same explosiveness this season, when he posted 22 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown. Now he’ll try to continue regaining it while showing NFL Scouts he can play in the league. Demus, whose father died in a motorcycle crash during his senior year, far exceeded expectations as a three-star recruit from Friendship Collegiate Academy (DC).

“I would like to start off by thanking God, without him I would not have gotten to this point in my academic and athletic career. Coming from where I came from, it was not easy to make it to college, let alone Graduate high school ,” they Tweeted Thursday. “After a lot of discussion with my immediate family, I have decided to forego the Bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Terp Nation, you have been nothing but great to me and I cannot thank you enough for everything.”

Demus is unlikely to be the final Maryland receiver to make such an announcement. Junior standout Rakim Jarrett, their leading receiver this season, is expected to skip his senior season and the Bowl game and declare for the draft. The departure of those three veterans means promising young receivers like Or FeltonOctavian Smith and Shaleak Knotts will be expected to step into primary roles.

Also on Thursday, two more Maryland players entered the portal: reserve defensive linemen Tyler Baylor and Auton Fontaine. That brings the total of Terps Entering the Portal this week to 10, although only one, tight end CJ Dippre, appeared to be a big part of Mike Locksley’s plans for next season. Maryland’s Bowl destination will be announced on Sunday.