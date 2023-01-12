Another reason to avoid golf

Jan. 12—With all the news surrounding Southwest Airlines’ canceled flights over Christmas week, I reminisced about my stressful experience Flying to Georgia last year.

My husband, Patrick, and his brother are avid golf fans. When my brother-in-law was able to score free tickets to the Player’s Championship in Palm Valley, Florida, we just had to go.

Let me Preface this by saying I am not an avid golf fan. When Patrick watches golf, I read. When Patrick golfs, I ride along and read. I was not thrilled to be attending this event, but I couldn’t say no to the face that looked like a kid on Christmas morning.

At least I would be able to be in Florida in March, I thought. Knowing my apathy towards the sport, the boys came up with a plan to convince me it would be fun. We were to fly in late Saturday night, spend all day at “Championship Sunday,” the last day of the tournament, and then I got to pick whatever we would do Monday before we left Tuesday.

It seemed fair.

Saturday rolled around and we were to fly from Des Moines at 6 pm, have a layover in Atlanta and make it to Savannah, Georgia, by midnight. After arriving at the airport, 6 pm became 7:45 and then 8:15 pm

Our gate attendants assured us we would make our connection in Atlanta. Spoiler alert — we didn’t make our connection in Atlanta.

We ran across that airport. And if you’ve ever been to the Atlanta airport, it was a long run. We couldn’t have a flight close by; no, our flight was eight mile-long hallways and two trains away.

Our Trek ended with a tired gate worker telling us the plane had just left. They directed us to speak with Delta customer service to get a hotel for the night as the next flight didn’t leave until 8 am

At this point, it’s well past 11 pm If you know me, that’s already way past my bedtime.

As we rounded the corner to Delta’s customer service booth, we saw a line of nearly 50 weary travelers. At approximately 1 am, we made it to the front of the line where they promptly told us they were out of hotels for the night.

Seeing as we were to go to a fancy golf event the next day, I really didn’t want to show up looking like I had just slept overnight in an airport.

Patrick asked if we could be reimbursed for Renting a car and driving to Savannah (where my brother-in-law lived) since it was only three hours. They said some of it could be reimbursed, so we journeyed back across umpteen hallways, multiple sets of stairs and several trains before we reached the rental car center.

There were no cars.

Not one car in the entire Atlanta airport. We went the entire way back to where it all started. It was nearly 3 am at this point. Tired, hungry and beyond frustrated, we decided to stay at the airport.

When we got back, there were others with pillows and blankets waiting for the same flight. Knowing I was cold and wanting to sleep, Patrick asked where they got the blanket. They pointed to a box, and I went to retrieve my sleeping items.

The box was empty.

The luck didn’t change for me when we finally arrived in Savannah. Rain had slowed down the tournament, changing Championship Sunday to Championship Monday. But “fortunately” tickets for Sunday would now be accepted for both Sunday and Monday.

While I would have chosen sight-seeing or a beach trip, we just “couldn’t pass up” the chance to go both days.

We spent the next two days walking miles around a Florida golf course in the rain and the temperature was colder than it was in Creston.

It was, in fact, a horrible trip. But it did give me leverage to pick our next five vacation spots. Maybe more — we’ll see how generous I’m feeling.