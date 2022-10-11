Another QB to watch for Michigan Football in 2024

Michigan football fans are focused on five-star QB Jadyn Davis in the 2024 class, but another top-100 signal-caller will be in Ann Arbor this weekend.

When it comes to the 2024 recruiting class, Michigan football has been laser focused lately on one target in particular — five-star QB Jadyn Davis.

Davis, who is ranked 17th overall according to the On3 Consensus rankings for the 2024 class, has visited Michigan football three times since June. He was in Ann Arbor twice over the summer and also visited during the Hawaii game, in what was JJ McCarthy’s first start.

The Wolverines have become the favorite and are projected by the On3 Prediction machine with a 77-percent chance to win the commitment of Davis, who also told Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider that he was getting tired of the recruiting process.

If Davis intends to shut things down sooner than later, it could be a good thing for the Wolverines. However, Georgia and Clemson are also Looming large in this recruitment. Davis visited Georgia over the weekend and despite some expert picks for a three-star QB in 2024, I don’t buy that they have given up on Davis or that the Bulldogs are focused elsewhere.

Remember, Georgia missed on Arch Manning in 2023 and hasn’t taken another QB, so two quarterbacks in one class — a five-star and a three-star — wouldn’t be that eye-opening.

Another 2024 QB to watch is Isaac Wilson

One thing Michigan football did in 2023 was focus basically all of its recruiting efforts at quarterback on Dante Moore and when the Wolverines missed, it left them without a backup option. And it seems like that won’t happen again.

Michael Van Buren is another 2024 quarterback to watch and one that I really like, but it was reported by Blair Angulo that Isaac Wilson, the Younger brother of Zach Wilson, is going to take a visit to Michigan football for the Penn State game.

This is interesting news for a couple of reasons. Wilson is a talented quarterback and ranks 53rd overall right now according to the 247 sports composite rankings. He’s listed at 6-foot 166 pounds but looks like a dynamic playmaker just like this brother.

Michigan football hasn’t offered yet and it will be interesting to see if that offer comes. Oklahoma State and Utah State were the latest teams to offer, while Utah and UCLA got Unofficial visits.

So Michigan can still get involved pretty early and it might tell us something about where the Wolverines think they are with Davis, which is the other interesting part.

It could just be insurance and due diligence. Or, it could be to apply pressure on Davis and show he’s not the only QB on the board.

Either way, it’s a good move and if Wilson wound up being the QB commitment of the 2024 recruiting class, Michigan football fans would probably be just fine with that.