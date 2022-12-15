Another poor start costs Ole Miss basketball in a home loss to UCF

OXFORD — By the time Ole Miss basketball scored its first point Wednesday night at the SJB Pavilion, UCF had constructed a cushion large enough for a King’s lavish throne.

The Rebels trailed 21-0 when Matthew Murrell mercifully ended a game-opening scoring drought lasting almost eight minutes.

Ole Miss (7-3) clawed back at points but never led on its way to a 72-61 defeat, allowing a resume-boosting opportunity to slip through its fingers against the Knights (8-2).

“Inability to play downhill offensively,” Ole Miss Coach Kermit Davis said when asked about the poor start. “… We settled. Ball movement wasn’t very good. Missed a couple shots around the goal, and then we couldn’t keep those guys out of the paint. It was too big of a hole.”

