Another PGA Tour Winner expected to sign with LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

The move is not necessarily a surprise, as Munoz is in this week’s Saudi International field. Although the event is sanctioned by the Asian Tour it is notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the primary backer of LIV Golf. The field is also filled with LIV Golf members, including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch. Bringing in Munoz continues LIV’s focus on the Latin American market. The league already boasts Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, and Mito Pereira—also in this week’s Saudi International field—is expected to join LIV as well.