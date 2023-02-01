Another PGA Tour Winner expected to sign with LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour Winner to its roster.
Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Munoz, 30, has made over 130 PGA Tour starts in his career, winning the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019. He participated in the 2022 Presidents Cup, going 2-0-1 at Quail Hollow—including a Sunday singles win over then-World Well. 1 Scottie Scheffler—for the International team. Munoz has made six starts on tour this season.
The move is not necessarily a surprise, as Munoz is in this week’s Saudi International field. Although the event is sanctioned by the Asian Tour it is notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the primary backer of LIV Golf. The field is also filled with LIV Golf members, including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch. Bringing in Munoz continues LIV’s focus on the Latin American market. The league already boasts Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, and Mito Pereira—also in this week’s Saudi International field—is expected to join LIV as well.
There are several current PGA Tour players in this week’s Saudi International field, receiving conflicting-event Releases from the tour to play in the event. One name of note from this group is Cameron Young. The reigning Rookie of the Year acknowledged his interests in LIV Golf last year at the Tour Championship, but at the time said he was sticking with the PGA Tour.
The LIV Golf season will begin Feb. 24 at Mayakoba, with both individual and team competitions similar to the Inaugural season returning.
