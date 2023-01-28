Another packed visitors list is headed to The Swamp

Florida football is doing a lot of work building up their 2024 recruiting class. Loads of elite talent are making their way to The Swamp week in and week out.

This weekend is no different. There are multiple 5-stars and a few Rival commits in town this weekend. 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway will be there with them, and he may be the best recruiter on campus.

Landing Lagway was a huge commitment for Napier. He’s a composite 5-star ranked 24th in the country and the 4th-best QB. His commitment became even more important after the Jaden Rashada issues and is the clear-cut QB of the future.

He’s vocalized over and over that he wants to bring the #1 recruiting class to Gainesville, and he can go a long way toward that goal this weekend if he can talk to Jerrick Gibson.

Gibson, a 5-star running back out of IMG Academy, was committed to the Gators a few years ago before backing off in February of 2022.

He’s ranked as the 10th-best player in the class of 2024 and is the top running back in the nation.

The addition of Gibson would propel the Gators’ recruiting class through the roof and would be huge for momentum on the trail.

While Gibson is the highest-rated guy on campus this week, he isn’t the only priority target making the trip. Here’s the full list of this weekend’s visitors.

Florida football: CO 2024 visitors

5-star QB DJ Lagway (Gator commit)

5-star RB Jerrick Gibson

4-star LB Adarius Hayes (commit watch)

4-star ATH KingJoseph Edwards

4-star S Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

4-star LB Qua Birdsong

4-star OL Blake Frazier

4-star ATH Kylan Fox

4-star CB Jamari Howard (Mich St commit)

4-star ATH LaWayne McCoy

4-star S Brandon Jacobs

3-star S Zavier Mincey

3-star DL Sincere Edwards (UCF commit)

3-star OL Nyier Daniels

3-star OL Santana Alo-Tupuola

3-star DL LJ McCray

3-star DB Chasen Johnson

3-star DL Dimitry Nicolas

Florida football: CO 2025 visitors

4-star WR Koby Howard

EDGE Jared Smith

QB Tramel Jones

S Ethan Prichard

DL Myron Charles

