Another offseason, more Jim Harbaugh to the NFL speculation

Michigan is coming off a Big Ten Championship season and a College Football Playoff birth. While the end result was disappointing and maybe even a debacle after losing to TCU on Saturday, 51-45 — it was another good season for the Wolverines.

But like every offseason with Jim Harbaugh at the helm in Ann Arbor, the offseason means NFL speculation.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, sources believe if Harbaugh is offered an NFL head coaching position then he is going to accept it and go back to the NFL.

There have been multiple reports stating that the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts are both interested in Michigan’s head coach. The Broncos just fired Nathaniel Hackett who lasted less than a season in Denver and the Colts will be looking for someone to replace interim coach, Jeff Saturday.

But going back to early December, Jim Harbaugh shot down NFL interest. He said he and his staff would be back in Ann Arbor in 2023.

“Well, it’s a lot of that time of the year type of speculation, but I think no one knows the future,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job that we’ve done here at Michigan. They’re gonna be very happy to learn that we’ll be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023. And for those people that don’t approve of the job we’ve done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they ‘ll be most likely disappointed to learn and we’ll be back coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”

Buckle up Michigan fans, it appears it’s going to be another long offseason with plenty of NFL speculation surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the NFL.

