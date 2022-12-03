ANOTHER Member of Good Good Leaves the Popular YouTube Golf Group

First, Micah Morris leaves, and now it’s Grant Horvat.

Arguably the two most talented golfers (and most mature) have left the Good Good Rocket ship to pursue other ventures.

BUT WHY JUMP OFF A ROCKET SHIP WHEN IT’S HEADED TO THE MOON?

Let’s dive in. First, Micah Morris, who represents the “M” in Garret Clark’s “GM_Golf” and was probably the most talented golfer in the group, announced he was leaving for various reasons.

In a recent video, Morris talks about some creative differences but stayed consistent with “that’s really all I can say.” It was a very professional and gentlemanly way to go about it.

Earlier today, Good Good released a video saying Goodbye to Micah & Grant. This is what the group had to say about the departures:

What could possibly be happening behind the scenes in the Good Good camp that these two decided to jump off of such a Booming brand? According to that video, Clark keeps References the guys left for things that only “the future will tell”.

We’re not going to speculate, but from a viewers perspective, something doesn’t add up and neither side is probably ever going to really tell you why. So make your own conclusions as you wish.

Does the departure of both Grant Horvat and Micah Morris change things for you as a viewer?

