Another Maryland football player opts out of Duke’s Mayo Bowl, declares for NFL Draft

Maryland football saw its third Bowl opt-out on Monday, when cornerback Deonte Banks announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft and skip Maryland’s appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against NC State. Banks, a junior whose decision was first reported by InsideMDSports, was one of the team’s top defensive backs this season.

“Dear Terps, Being a part of the Maryland family for the past four years has given me many wonderful memories, opportunities and allowed me to build a Brotherhood that can never be replaced. Being a kid from Baltimore, playing at Maryland was a dream come true for me,” Banks wrote. “I will be opting out of the Bowl game and declaring for the NFL Draft!”

A 6-2, 205-pound Baltimore native, Banks recorded 25 tackles, eight passes defended and one interception this season and was rated as Maryland’s best cornerback by Pro Football Focus. Although he didn’t post major statistics in his career, in part because of an injury that kept him out all of last season, Scouts are high on his potential because of his size and athleticism, and he’s expected to be drafted.

He’s the third player to opt-out of the Bowl game, along with receivers Dontay Demus and Jacob Copeland, the latter of whom also could’ve returned but will instead declare for the draft. Receiver Rakim Jarrett is also expected to announce soon that he’ll skip the Bowl and forego his final season.

“Being from where I come from, there’s not many that get the opportunity to attend such a prestigious institution while playing Division I football. I always wanted to be the kid who stayed home, represented where he’s from and put on for the state and my city. To my teammates, I love y’all! You turned these 4 years into an Incredible journey and put it all on the line for me just as much I did for y’all,” he wrote.

Maryland will have to replace two of its top three cornerbacks in Banks and Jakorian Bennett, who has finished his eligibility. They helped the Terps’ scoring defense improve from No. 13 in the Big Ten last year to No. 8. Junior Tarheeb Still,a longtime starter, seems likely to return, while Gavin Gibson could fill another starting spot after showing promise as a true freshman. Maryland also has several defensive backs in its recruiting class and is likely to pursue a corner in the transfer portal.

“I really want to thank my guys Tarheeb and Jakorian for competing, pushing me to a different level and just being there for me day in and day out. We laugh, we joke, but when it’s time to handle business … You already know we handle business! To the staff, everybody on the staff has been so good to me and has made me feel like home. Coach Locks welcomed me with open arms and I can’t thank him enough for never giving up on me,” Banks wrote. “I also want to thank Coach Baker for developing me into the player I am today. And to strength trainers, doctors, academics – thank you for the countless hours you have poured into me. Nothing has gone unnoticed.”