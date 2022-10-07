Another injury setback to ‘snake-bit’ Duke basketball product

When the New York Knicks (1-0 preseason) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at 7:00 pm ET Friday in the second of their four scheduled preseason games, one of their three former Duke basketball one-and-dones, Cam Reddish, will likely be in street clothes.

RJ Barrett, a centerpiece, and Trevor Keels, a two-way player, are the other two Blue Devils on New York’s preseason roster.

The Knicks list Reddish as “day-to-day” and “questionable” against the Pacers while he recovers from yet another untimely injury, this time at the hands — well, perhaps “feet” is the better word here — of a referee.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button