Another Golf Goddess Might Give Paige Spiranac a Tough Competition in an Attempt to Pursue Single Tom Brady

Paige Spiranac has become a sports bombshell for her fiery opinions. But in the NFL media, she has emerged as a highlight. It is coming after Tom Brady became a single man. The golfing diva is among the entities that the fans are rumbling about becoming a power couple. However, another golf influencer could give some competition as she attempts to pursue the QB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen declared their divorce, there has been imminent Gossip about their new partners. The QB has become subject to various speculations about a new partner, and Paige Spiranac stands at the top of the list. But while Chasing TB12, she has Claire Hogle on the hunt for the title of the golfing queen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac is running strong as an influencer and owns the title of the ‘Queen of Golf’. But in recent times, Claire Hogle is rising into fame as the next big thing in the game. Spiranac built the world, and Hogle could make her way to the top. The rising star is an active golfer, and she is taking over the former golfer’s thunder. While Pursuing Tom Brady, she could lose the title to the upcoming golf star.

Paige Spiranac built the realm of golfing influencers, and she made her way to other sports as well. However, in the past, the former golfer has remained critical of Tom Brady.

DIVE DEEPER

Tom Brady and an Iconic Head Coach in a Package Deal? Ex-NFL GM Backs the Possibility Over One Aspect

The influencer shared fired shots at Brady after him revoked his retirement. She often refers to the QB as a positive entity as well. Spiranac has kept a neutral stance over TB12.

Paige Spiranac responds to fans who want her to form a pair with Tom Brady

Ever since Tom Brady became a single man, fans are Roaring over the notion that Paige Spiranac should hook up with the Buccaneers QB1. Twitter users kept the golfing influencer as the perfect match for Brady, as she could understand and support his passion for the gridiron. The fans had kind words for Spiranac and revealed stories of their interactions with the former golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After receiving the kind words, Spiranac responded on Twitter. There was no dismissal of the fan’s recommendations, but she did not exclude the possibility either. Since both of them have a good interest in golf, it could be a great match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It will be intriguing to see if the much-desired pairing becomes a real thing.

Watch This Story: Tom Brady Went to The Same High School As This Controversial MLB Hall of Famer Who Was Also A 14x All-Star