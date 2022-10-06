Another former Illini joins the professional ranks

The Illinois football team is putting another former player into the professional ranks.

Having former Illini players head to the NFL is great. It is fun seeing Chase McLaughlin kicking field goals, and Jihad Ward making tackles. There are a myriad of other former Illinois football players scattered about the NFL. Another example is Kerby Joseph. He is suiting up for the Detroit Lions every week. But the NFL isn’t the only professional league, and the Lions aren’t the only professional team in Michigan.

The Michigan Panthers are another professional football team, and they play in the USFL. After an inaugural 2-8 campaign, the Panthers are looking to rebound by adding some important pieces to the puzzle.

One of those important pieces is former Illinois defensive lineman, Jamal Milan. On Wednesday, the Panthers’ Twitter account tweeted out two new free agent signings for the upcoming season, one of which was Milan.

Free Agent Signings: •DT Jamal Milan, Illinois

•OC Noah Johnson, Kansas St. — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) October 5, 2022

Illinois football fans are getting another reason to tune into Michigan Panthers football games.

Milan had a good career for the Illini on the defensive line. He would spend five years with the program, four of which he saw snaps. During his best season, his senior year, Milan would amass 35 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. He would also help Illinois to a Bowl game that season.

Even though Milan has been out of the Illinois program for a few years, he never gave up on his football dream. He now joins a familiar face in Reggie Corbin on the Panthers roster.

If you haven’t been keeping updated, Corbin dazzled last season with the Panthers. He was their leading rusher with 519 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 5.5 yards per carry, which led the running back room.

On top of Corbin leading the Panthers in rushing, he was fourth in the USFL with 519 yards, but he managed to put up that production in just eight games compared to the three players ahead of him who each played in 10 games.

Now Corbin is joined by Milan. In each game, Illinois fans will get to see Corbin putting the ball in the end zone and Milan keeping the opposing running back in check. The Panthers are giving Illini Nation a big reason to cheer for them moving forward.