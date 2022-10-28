Another Duke basketball assistant visits No. 1 point guard

Last week, first-year Duke basketball Assistant Coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who Ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports.

RELATED: Duke assistant checks in on five-star point guard

then it’s wednesday The Circuit’s Alex Karamanos reported that another Blue Devil assistant, Pennsylvania native Amile Jefferson, visited the 6-foot-3, 170-pound potent playmaker.

