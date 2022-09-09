Another Day, Another Goal for Red Wings’ Prospect Marco Kasper

The early Returns on Marco Kasper confirm Steve Yzerman has a chance to go 4-for-4 on his early first-round picks as Detroit Red Wings general manager.

It’s way too early to draw any lasting conclusions. But Marco Kasper, drafted at No. 8 in this summer’s NHL draft, has shown a scoring touch in the early going. He scored his second goal in as many games during Rogle BK’s 7-1 win against Hungary’s Fehérvár team in Champions League play. He also had a two-goal game in the preseason.

Kasper adds a goal with this nice finish. Another solid game, and it’s only the 1st period. 👀 #LGRW https://t.co/UOaPULnpZ0 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) September 8, 2022

NHL Scouts all like Kasper as a prospect, but some wondered whether he would score at the NHL level. Again, it’s early. But he does seem more confident offensively already this season. Confidence may come with being drafted that early in the draft.

Thus far, Rogle BK seems like it may use Marcus Kasper as its No. 2 center. That’s impressive for an 18-year-old.

The SHL helped Moritz Seider prepare himself for the NHL and a third season in the SHL could give Kasper a boost. They played together briefly.

“You have to come every day like ready to play,” Kasper said. “And I think playing against better competition, you have to be in a higher level, and I think that helps all the time.”

He said playing in the SHL has helped his competitiveness. “And I think my competitiveness can translate well to American ice and to the American game,” Kasper said. “So I’m looking forward to it.”

Some penalty Killing work from Marco Kasper, who takes the faceoff and then wins a race down the ice to draw a penalty #LGRW pic.twitter.com/jmGPHi6k9D — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) September 8, 2022

The Rogle BK opportunity should provide him the opportunity to hone all of his skills. He has received a penalty Killing opportunities in the first two games.

Said Kasper this summer: “I’m going to do my best to get to the NHL as fast as possible and help the Red Wings win.