Another chance to get right on deck as Colorado men’s basketball hosts Oregon – BuffZone

University of Colorado Boulder's Javon Ruffin looks to pass around UC-Riverside's Flynn Cameron on Nov. 7, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
At the season’s midpoint, the Colorado men’s basketball team already had plenty of opportunities to bounce back from rough losses.

In most cases, the Buffaloes have done just that. It’s a commendable quality for any team, yet it’s one the Buffs are sick of utilizing.

Nevertheless, CU will get another shot at it on Thursday night. Fresh off the season’s ugliest loss at California, the Buffs attempt to get back on track in a Pac-12 Conference battle at home against Oregon.

“I know we’ve gotten better this week. I know mentally Everybody’s been locked in,” CU guard Javon Ruffin said. “We took ownership and we know we’ve got to get better. This is a great opportunity to bounce back. We’re great at Bouncing back. I think as a team though, we’re done doing that. We’re not trying to bounce back anymore. Even with the Cal game, we had the ability to fight back and make it a game we had a chance in. I think that says a lot about our team.

“It’s never over for us. We’re going to keep fighting, no matter what.”

