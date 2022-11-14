Another big game for Jarveon Howard (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season, leading Alcorn State to a 17-14 win over Bethune-Cookman in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
Howard rushed 32 times for 129 yards and a touchdown for the Braves, although he did lose a fumble. Howard has rushed for 1,174 yards this season.
Here’s a look at how some other transfers from the Syracuse University football team fared over the weekend:
Luke Benson, tight end, Georgia Tech: Benson caught one pass for nine yards in the Yellow Jackets’ 35-14 home loss against Miami.
Geoff Cantin-Arku, linebacker, Memphis: Cantin-Arku had one solo tackle and one quarterback hurry in Memphis’ 26-10 win over Tulsa.
Tommy DeVito, quarterback, Illinois: DeVito completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception in No. 21 Illinois’ 31-24 home loss to Purdue on Saturday. It was Illinois’ second straight loss as the Fighting Illini dropped to 4-3 in the Big Ten, 7-3 overall.
Curtis Harper, defensive line, Akron: Harper has two tackles, one solo, as well as a sack and a quarterback hurry, but Akron lost to Eastern Michigan, 34-28.
Jawhar Jordan, running back, Louisville: Jordan rushed 11 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 10 more in Louisville’s 31-16 loss at No. 10 Clemson. He also returned one kickoff for 18 yards.
Lee Kpogba, linebacker, West Virginia: Had eight tackles, four solo, as the Mountaineers rallied to beat Big 12 Rival Oklahoma 23-20.
Cooper Lutz, running back/special teams, Vanderbilt: Lutz had one tackle on special teams during Vanderbilt’s 24-21 road upset of No. 24 Kentucky.