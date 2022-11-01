Another 2023 projection for the Wolverines

Michigan basketball target George Washington III is announcing a commitment soon and the Wolverines picked up a key crystal ball projection on Monday.

The Michigan basketball team opens the 2022-23 season in less than a week so the focus won’t be on recruiting for much longer.

However, Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball are starting to pick up some real momentum on the trail and got a recent commitment from four-star center Papa Kante.

Kante was a really big commitment for the Wolverines and not just because he’s 6-foot-10. He has been a top target since this summer and after some back-and-forth where Rutgers and even Memphis looked like teams to worry about, Michigan basketball won out.

With Juwan, it’s not a surprise. He’s an exceptional recruiter and while he hasn’t won every recruiting battle at Michigan, Howard is as good as anyone. He’s got a clear idea of ​​how the board works and is smart about how to prioritize certain prospects.

Michigan basketball has been making a hard push for five-star point guard Isaiah Collier who is ranked as the No. 2 overall Recruit according to the On3 Consensus rankings. Collier made an official visit over the summer, but it looks like he’s going to stick out West.

George Washington III gets an expert projection

George Washington III isn’t a pure point guard like Collier, but the Wolverines are in need of guard help and the 6-foot-2 combo guard can certainly satisfy that need.

One thing that should have Michigan fans feeling good about the point guard position in the future is current freshman Dug McDaniel. He’s got rave reviews so far from Juwan and other coaches, plus 2024 point guard commit Christian Anderson is another top-100 player and one that I believe has a really bright future.

That’s why a point guard isn’t as big a need in the 2023 class and with Collier trending away, Michigan Hosted Washington III for an official visit and now Eric Bossi of 247 sports has projected him to the Wolverines and with his commitment looming, Michigan looks like it will add its second pledge of the 2023 cycle.