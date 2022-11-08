Anonymous Rival NBA exec thinks the Boston Celtics are not contenders without Robert Williams III

There has been more than a little guesswork about how good of a team the Boston Celtics can be without their Defensive Player of the Year-caliber big man Robert Williams III. In some circles, the step down for the Celtics is seen as minimal, and that camp would point to Boston’s solid start without the Texas A&M alum.

But others suggest that Boston might have started even stronger with him available to play, and still other great basketball minds can’t see the Celtics as a bonafide title contender in his absence. Among such persons, we can include an Anonymous executive of an opposing ball club who recently spoke with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett about such a prospect.

“They still should be better on defense than they are now, but I don’t think people realize how much Robert Williams means to them,” they explained.

“Let me put it this way,” opined the Anonymous NBA exec, “without Rob Williams, they’re a very good team, but they’re in that second tier.”

“With Rob Williams, they’re a top defense and a championship-level team. That’s what he does for them.”

“Look, the NBA is two things right now — 3-pointers and shots at the rim,” observed another Unnamed league source.

“That’s what everyone’s going for. Every team is setting up its defense to try to take away the 3. What Williams does is take away the paint. There’s not many rim protectors like him in the league. And the fact that he’s able to defend out to the line makes him even more valuable, because they do so much switching.”

“You can’t take a guy like that out of your lineup and think it’s not going to have a major effect on you,” they added.

“Williams forgives a lot of their mistakes, but with him out, their margin for error on defense is so much smaller,” they suggested, and thus far we have seen the effects, even with the team possessing a deeper bench and more experience.

The Celtics should be in great shape once the Timelord returns to the fold, but an all-around retrenchment on the defensive end of the court is still in order given the big man’s injury history.

Story continues

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[mm-video type=video id=01gh1mvvaa0320vyqy4a playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gh1mvvaa0320vyqy4a/01gh1mvvaa0320vyqy4a-a4393e7506c83a621e82a7758321e2f4.jpg] [lawrence-related id=111845,111821,111843,111921,111918,111912] [listicle id=111822] [listicle id=111935] [listicle id=111932] [listicle id=111919] [vertical-gallery id=111936]

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire