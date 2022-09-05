Anonymous NFL Coach’s Comment On Elijah Moore Going Viral

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It’s been a long time since the New York Jets had a young receiver that NFL coaches, let alone fans, were buzzing about. But one recent comment about second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore has gotten a lot of traction this week.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, one NFC head coach was gushing about Moore during a recent phone call with him. The Coach praised Moore for precise route running and the ability to run all of his routes at such a young age.

“He’s just got it. Every single route he runs is precise, but he also runs every route you need. Everyone thought he was a slot guy, but he played outside most of his rookie year,” the Coach said, via Schultz.

Moore certainly exceeded expectations as a rookie. After going in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, Moore went on to lead the Jets in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and total touchdowns as a rookie – all while playing just 11 games.

Elijah Moore was widely viewed as a first-round prospect coming out of Ole Miss in 2021. He was a Consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection in 2020 and broke numerous records with the Rebels.

But Moore slipped out of the first round, where the Jets were ready to pick him up with the 34th pick of the draft.

Moore put up great numbers in just 11 games last year and without even getting the majority of Offensive snaps in many games.

Who knows what he can accomplish if he’s healthy for a full season?