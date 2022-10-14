Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: “That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash.”

Hornets Fan That Snubbed Michael Jordan For LaMelo Ball Finally Gets To Meet LaMelo

In Charlotte, the Hornets are living and dying by LaMelo Ball. After drafting him 3rd overall in 2020, the franchise handed him the keys last season, giving him the Ultimate green light as he averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game on 42.9% shooting.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button