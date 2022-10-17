Anonymous NBA coaches poll: Who are the league’s best Defenders right now?

The video of the Punch was damning, with Draymond Green throwing a right hand at Jordan Poole so violently that it had some wondering how the Golden State Warriors could ever bring Green back into their locker room.

The Warriors didn’t just welcome him back. Green almost certainly will be in the starting lineup on opening night and won’t miss a single game for the in-practice fight.

There are two main reasons this is the case. First, the Warriors are a veteran team that knows how to handle Green’s volatility, get past it and keep its focus on the court.

Second, Green is one of the most valuable defensive players of his generation, if not the most valuable defensive player of his generation. He may be getting a little bit older, but the 32-year-old frontcourt star remains the linchpin who elevates the Warriors on that end to a Championship contender. Without him anchoring Golden State’s defense, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors would have a diminished chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy yet again eight months from now.

“He’s the best in the world at being able to do it all: being able to switch, being disruptive, anchoring the defense, communication,” one Western Conference Assistant Coach said. “When you think about a guy quarterbacking a defense, that is the prototype. His IQ is off the charts.”

Throughout the spring, summer and fall, The Athletic Polled