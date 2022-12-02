Anonymous Coach shares thoughts on Georgia football Offensive stars ahead of 2022 SEC Championship

ATHENS — An Anonymous Coach ripped the Georgia defense earlier this year before the Tennessee game, suggesting the Bulldogs would give up 50 points. Instead, it gave up just 13 in a 27-13 win. Now a different Anonymous Coach is providing some thoughts on the Georgia offense. Only this time, it’s much more positive. In a story for ESPN, Adam Rittenberg asked around to find out who the real best college football players in the sport are. Two names that came up were Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and quarterback Stetson Bennett

“Bowers is a special player, he’s different,” a defensive coordinator told Rittenberg. “Stetson never gets enough credit. That kid has been so efficient in what he does.” Broderick Jones and Jalen Carter were also mentioned in the article as top players for the Bulldogs. Bowers leads Georgia in receiving this season and that’s with Darnell Washington taking on a bigger role in the offense. Bowers has caught 46 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s also added three rushing touchdowns as well.

“Coach (Todd) Monken gets him involved in everything from handoff sweeps to I don’t know if he’s thrown the ball yet, but I’m sure he will,” LSU Coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s just a versatile player. He’s a guy that can break games open.” Bennett meanwhile has 16 touchdown passes on the season while rushing for seven touchdowns as well. He’s also 26-3 as a starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. The one thing Bennett doesn’t have on his resume at this point is an SEC championship. A win on Saturday against LSU would get him and this 2022 Georgia football team that.