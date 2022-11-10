Annual tax revenue goal reached despite weak October

By Crystal Hsu / Staff Reporter



The government last month received NT$200 billion (US$6.27 billion) in tax revenue, down 8.8 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

However, accumulated tax revenue so far this year met the full-year target, thanks to robust revenues from corporate and personal taxes, it said.

The ministry attributed the year-on-year revenue decline to disappointing tax revenue from securities transactions and taxable land value increment cases, as economic uncertainty drove investors to the sidelines, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said.

Photo: CNA

Securities transaction tax revenue last month tumbled 33.2 percent to NT$11.3 billion as average daily Equities turnover plunged 38.85 percent to NT$222.6 billion, the lowest monthly average so far this year, Chen said.

Land value gain tax revenue slumped 41.2 percent to NT$5.6 billion after taxable cases fell 26.7 percent to 38,629 deals last month, the ministry said.

Interest rate hikes and a negative Wealth effect induced by deep TAIEX corrections dampened buying interest in the property market, it said.

However, cumulative tax revenue in the first 10 months spiked 15 percent to NT$2.83 trillion, exceeding the target for this year by 3.7 percent, aided by record corporate and personal tax revenues, as well as robust business, house, inheritance and liquor tax revenues , Chen said.

The full-year goal was reached even though sales tax revenue would likely miss the target as the government repeatedly extended tariff reductions on imported energy and other items to help tame inflation, she said.

As of the end of last month, corporate income tax revenue soared 46.8 percent to more than NT$1 trillion, as locally listed firms saw their Pretax incomes inflate 72 percent from a year earlier, Chen said.

Robust profitability enabled companies to raise wages and distribute generous cash dividends, which in turn pushed up personal income tax revenue by 25.3 percent to NT$597.2 billion so far this year, she said.