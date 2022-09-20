Annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival back in full force and as classy as ever

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival was in full force again this past weekend.

This year, 45 talented artists put their art on display for the strolling crowds Sept. 17 in the “Old River” area of ​​the city, at the corner of Detroit and Wooster roads.

The Parks and Recreation Department goes all out each year to provide vendors that are serious about their art and clearly take pride in their work. This art show never disappoints.

Among them was Skinner Wood and Wool, which showed off its lusciously warm woodwork, which the artist makes. His wife does the textile work. No wonder they look so happy.

Skinner Wood and Wool displayed beautiful Woods and Cozy textiles. (Linda Gandee, special to cleveland.com)

In addition to traditional paintings from experienced painters and lots of jewelry, there were also exquisite, flawless glass works from Mike Dale Zelenka of Cleveland.

Painted, unframed tiles were charming, as was the “Muddy Buddies” Pottery work.

There’s No Place Like Home ornaments were the perfect gift at the Rocky River Fall Art Festival. (Linda Gandee, special to cleveland.com)

Another Booth presented the cutest baby bibs, burp cloths and Wash cloths, while another had ornaments entitled “There’s No Place Like Home” highlighting places all over Ohio, with a description of “Meaningful Art Celebrating Life as You Like It.”

A guitarist with a lovely voice entertained all the art lovers strolling by the booths on a gorgeous summer day. The stores in the Old River section were open for business too.

Dave Kysela, a Rocky River Parks and Recreation trustee, said, “We are having another great year.”

They noted that the Rocky River High School Key Club and the ice hockey team helped to set up the booths and would also take down everything when the day ended.

“There is great community support here,” Kysela said.

For those who have never been to the Rocky River Fall Art Festival, put it on your list for next year. It is a feast for the eyes and the soul — and the parking is free.

Read more from the West Shore Sun.