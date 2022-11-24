Annual Hope Golf Classic raises funds for Steps of HOPE – The Tryon Daily Bulletin

Annual Hope Golf Classic raises funds for Steps of HOPE Published 10:30 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

Friday, November 4 turned out to be a beautiful day for golf at Links O’Tryon, as the 19th Annual Hope Golf Classic teed off to raise funds for Steps to HOPE.

The Hope Golf Classic had over a hundred competitors and almost thirty teams. It was the only fundraiser for this year for Steps to HOPE, the Columbus-based domestic violence and sexual assault center. The player registration fee, minus greens and cart fees, and any donations to Steps to HOPE all went to fund their current programs.

This year’s tournament winners, Jeff Powell, Scotty Green, David Hunt and Joe Wantuch, won a round of golf at The Cliffs at Glassy Golf Course and a Golf Buddy Laser Lite Rangefinder.

The Hope Golf Classic raises the funds Steps to HOPE needs to serve its mission of creating a community free from the violence of domestic and sexual abuse. Steps to HOPE provides emergency safe shelter to those seeking refuge from domestic violence or sexual assault and offers a 24-hour hotline for crisis intervention and assistance. They provide free counseling, support groups, and court advocacy to help victims navigate the judicial process in the strictest confidence.

“All staff at Steps to HOPE take part in making the tournament run smoothly,” said Events Coordinator Jessica Cashwell. “We also have numerous volunteers who give their time and effort to make the tournament successful. We greatly appreciate the overwhelming support shown by golfers, businesses, families, and individuals who not only offer financial support but make donations of prizes, food and beverages, and their time and talents to help ensure the success of this event.”

The Hope Classic was Sponsored by All Seasons Heating & Air Conditioning, Ashworth Financial Group, Barnette & Coats, Inc., Carruth Furniture, CBL State Savings Bank, Chris & Carol Bartol, Chuck & Bonnie Lingerfelt, City of Landrum, Dogwood Farm Kennels, Donald J. Hill, Dover MEI, Dr. Sandra McCormack, Craig DeBrew of Duke Energy, First Citizens Bank, John & Cindy Boyle of Freehold Financial, Glassy Mountain Cigar & Fitness Club, Glenn & Linda Burgess, Gramling Brothers Surveying, Green River Plantation , Griffith Energy, Henson Building Materials, Hensons’ Inc. Mulch & More, HomeTrust Bank, Hunt Country Equine Mobile Vet Service, Hyder Plumbing Company, Jackson’s Wrecker Service, Jeremy Wood of SC/NC Realty, Job Impulse, Inc., Kangaroo, Golfstream, Landscape Specialties, Main Street Financial, MarketSold Realty, Jason Ashmore, McFarland Funeral Home, Nelon-Cole Termite & Pest Control, New View Realty, PANGAEA Internet, Petty Funeral Home, Pierce Tire and Service Center, Prince Oil Comp any, R. Anderson Haynes, Attorney, Ray Gasperson, RE/MAX Advantage Realty, Roger & Jennifer Smith, Sanders Funeral & Cremation Service, Southern Alarm & Security, Stott’s Ford, Sysco—Charlotte, The Tryon Bottle, Tryon Builders, Tryon Horse & Home, Tryon Theatre, Watson Flooring & Appliance, Wood Creek Dental, and Ziggys of the Carolinas.

Those interested in learning more about Steps to HOPE can call (828) 894-2340.