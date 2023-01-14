Annual Harbor Arts and Books Fairs calls for artists and makers

The Camden Public Library announces an open call for entries for the Annual Harbor Arts and Books Fairs on July 8 – 9, and September 30 – October 1, 2023.

“Harbor Arts and Books is a well-attended, long-standing community event, held on the National Historic Landmark grounds of the Camden Public Library in both the summer and fall,” said CPL, in a news release.

The Fairs take place in Camden’s historic Harbor Park and Amphitheater, and on the street that passes through the park, at the head of Camden Harbor. Here, 65-80 exhibitors display their work in standard 10×10 tents. This juried show is a dynamic focal point of creative expression. It is a perfect opportunity for artists to show their wares and connect with other creative folks and for art enthusiasts to discover beautiful creations.

“The Camden Public Library would love to welcome artists, makers, and creative vendors to the salty air and intimate surroundings of the Harbor Park and Amphitheater during the time of year when the town of Camden is bustling with tourists — all here to enjoy the ocean views and many cultural and artistic events in the area,” said the release.

For more information and to apply using the online application portals, visit www.librarycamden.org/hab2023

The deadline for applications is Midnight on June 2, 2023, for the Summer HAB Fair, and September 1, 2023, for the Fall HAB Fair. Spaces may fill up earlier than the deadline. In that case, there will be a waitlist. No more than 5 vendors will be accepted on the waitlist.

The jury will meet several times during the course of the application period. Applicants will receive invitations for the show on a rolling basis. Booth space preference will be given to those vendors whose applications are received, paid, and judged early in the process.

Accepted medium categories are:

Ceramics

Digital Art

Fiber

Food

Functional Art

Glass

Jewelry

Mixed Media

Painting

Photography

Sculpture

Wood

Works on Paper

Rare or Collectible Books

Generous support for the Fair is provided by lead sponsor, The Reny Charitable Foundation.