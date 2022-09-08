Annual Golf Tournament Set for October 7

Join the Stanford baseball program for the Cardinal’s annual fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, October 7, at the Stanford University Golf Course.

This year’s event, open to anyone, will be held on the Friday preceding Saturday’s Stanford vs. Oregon State football game. Unlike the shotgun start format of previous years, this year’s format will feature consecutive tee times to allow more participants to join in the fun.

Following the golf tournament, the program has an amazing evening planned at Sunken Diamond to include on-field batting practice for anyone in attendance, an auction, and the Dedication of the new Mark Marquess room.

Details:

Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Stanford Golf Course

Event includes a round of golf (everyone plays their own ball), range balls, tee prizes, lunch, refreshments on the course, and dinner

$400 per player or $1600 per foursome (Class of 2010 or later pay only $250 per person or $1000 for a foursome)

Anyone wanting to attend the dinner and Dedication and not play golf is welcome to do so ($30 per per person for dinner)

Tee times will begin after 10 am and be consecutive until all groups have teed off

Batting practice begins at 4:30 pm from Sunken Diamond

Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm with batting practice continuing

Live auction and Dedication of the Mark Marquess room will begin at 7 pm

To sign up for the golf tournament and/or the dinner, simply email your name, golf index and names of those in your group along with your preference of early or later tee time to Jeanette Morganti at [email protected]

We are also looking for auction items. If you or anyone you know has items they would like to include, please email Tony Detter or Todd LaRocca.

We are excited to have a Friday event this year paired with a football game, so purchase your tickets for Stanford football vs. Oregon State and make it a weekend on The Farm!