Annual golf event raises money for Disabilities Scholarship fund

The Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities’ 26th Annual Chandler Golf Challenge swings into action Friday, Nov. 11, with a 12:30 pm shotgun start.

The Bear Creek Golf Club, 500 E. Riggs Road, Chandler, will be the site of the event that supports the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities Scholarship Fund.

Presented by Dignity Health of Arizona, the tournament includes 18 holes of golf followed by a catered dinner.

Golfers will also receive a golfer gift and have a chance to enter a raffle.

“The generosity of a host of corporate sponsors, community partners like RAD, and the Golfers themselves has helped to make the Golf Challenge one of our most successful fundraising events,” Collette Prather, Recreation coordinator, said.

“The tournament contributes nearly $10,000 each year toward Chandler Parks and Recreation’s efforts to support more than 300 children and adults with Intellectual and developmental Disabilities and their families living in Chandler and neighboring cities.”

Participation in the all-inclusive tournament is $95 for individual golfers, $380 for foursomes and $425 to be a tee box sponsor and host a foursome.

To register or for more information: chandleraz.gov/GolfChallenge