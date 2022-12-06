Annual Golf Course Acres ‘Lights for Jesus’ will be held Dec. 10 – www.elizabethton.com

Annual Golf Course Acres ‘Lights for Jesus’ will be held Dec. 10 Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” in Golf Course Acres will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, when 5,000 luminaries will line the streets in the subdivision in the west end of town.

The viewing of the lights will begin at 5:30 pm and continue until 11 pm Cars will enter from G Street onto Sabine Street and follow the lighted pathway through the neighborhood.

A total of 150 homes are expected to participate in this year’s celebration. The Residents make and display the luminaries and decorate their homes for the event.

“Lights for Jesus” began in 1979 as a project to celebrate Jesus’ birthday by the Golf Course Acres Children’s Bible Club. Now, there are fourth generation candlelights and several of the former Bible Club members and their children take part in the lighting. The Residents have been diligent to continue this special event through the years.

The public is invited to drive through the neighborhood to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus.”