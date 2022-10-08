Annual Golf Challenge raises funds for Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital Hosted its 22nd Annual Golf Challenge on Sept. 28 at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. Proceeds from this year’s fundraising event go to the annual giving campaign to support the Infusion Pump Campaign.

Ninety-two tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions on the course in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. A new GMC truck was up for grabs for a hole-in-one on hole eight, thanks to Springfield Buick GMC Cadillac; and ten thousand dollars was available on hole 14 for a hole-in-one, thanks to the Ludlow Insurance Agency. Those two prizes were not awarded, but the players enjoyed a good round of golf in favorable weather.

Winners in each category for A Flight were:

First, Gross – Chris Gautreau, Todd Lagrow, John Casavant, Dan Houghton.

Second, Gross—Rick Marasa, Christina Graves, Chris Garvey, Brian Perkins.

First, Net – Chris Capello/Eric Bernardin, Daniel Smith, Ian Swihart, Jay Stone.

Second, Net—Ray Grant, Dave Allbee, Max Zurmuhlen, Don Garrow.

Winners in each category for B flight were:

First, Gross – Tim Mello, Guy Alderdice, Greg White, Bryan Lantz.

Second, Gross—Eric Warren, Stu Currie, Bob O’Brien, Dan Frost.

First, Net—Mike Pinney, Collin Pinney, Gary Stearns, Vic Baskevitch.

Second, Net—Steve Horsky, Jim Rugg, Kevin Kamky, John Pickelnok.

The straightest drive was won by Tracy Johnson, and Longest putt went to Guy Alderdice.

The sponsors and raffle prize donors made this year’s tournament a fundraising success. The tournament sponsors this year at the $1,000 level were: BlueWater Health, Ellen Lander/Renaissance Benefit Advisors, Kinney Drugs Foundation, NFP, QHR Health, Splendid Splinter Vacation Rental, and The Richards Group.

Sponsors at the Tee/Green level of $500 included Claremont Savings Bank, Connecticut Valley ENT, Cota & Cota, CVOSM, DJ’s Restaurant, ebm, 802 Credit Union, Health Plans, Inc., ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Infinitt North America, Inc. , Richard & Carole Lechthaler, New England Retirement Consultants, Northeast Delta Dental, Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer PC, Red House Press, Springfield Printing, and Vail Law Office.

The Eagle Sponsors at the $250 level included Bibens Home Center, Inc., Crothall Healthcare, Fisher Financial Advisors, LLC, Mike & Diane Halstead, and The Abbey Group.

The Birdie Sponsors at $100 were Dubois & King, Leader Distribution, Peplau’s Happy Acres Farm, and Twin State Psychological Services.

“Many thanks go to our sponsors and participants for their generous support; and to the staff and volunteers who organized this event. I am grateful to all who made this event a fundraising success,” commented Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.