Annual Dino Senesi Golf Classic to tee off October 14 – www.elizabethton.com

Fundraiser Providing Critical Funding for the Youth of Carter County

The 28th Annual Dino Senesi Memorial Golf Classic, presented by Citizens Bank, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Elizabethton Golf Course. Proceeds raised by the event will benefit the more than 500 members of the Boys & Girls Club in Elizabethton. Registration will start at 11 am and lunch will be served at 12 pm The tournament begins at 1 pm with a shotgun start.

Golf foursomes are $500, which includes cart and green fees, lunch compliments of The Cookhouse, and on-course refreshments throughout the day. There will be a variety of contests and opportunities for players to win several prizes. One such Prize is a Titleist TS2 driver contributed by Joe Humston from Diamond Creek Golf Club in North Carolina presented to the Winner of the Longest drive. All participants receive a complimentary Nike golf polo shirt and a bag of goodies.

The Classic is named after Dino Senesi, a long-time supporter of the club and a community member well known for his dedication to and love for children. Matt Lewis, Golf Committee Chairman for the Club, explained, “Every year this tournament gets bigger and better, and players are really going to see that. It’s not only going to be better for players, but we’re also trying to raise more money. More money means the Club can help more kids, serve more meals, help with more homework, and really, that’s what this whole thing is about.”

The tournament has been a staple in the Elizabethton community for decades, providing crucial funding for the local Club, but this year, its success is even more imperative. Shelly Parham, Chief Executive Officer of the Club, explained that as a nonprofit the Club has multiple sources of funding that are not available year after year. She said, “This year marks our 75thth year of serving this great community. The Club has Touched thousands of young People’s lives and we will continue to provide quality programming thanks to the people and sponsors who choose to support great Futures for kids. They need all of us more than ever. I’ve learned that you can’t wear a catcher’s mitt on both hands — you’ve got to be able to throw something back.” That is what she and Lewis say they are looking for in the Golf Classic this year: Everyday people who want to help kids.

If you would like to support the Dino Senesi Memorial Golf Classic, limited sponsorships and teams are available. For more information, contact Charlene Ray at (423) 543-2946, or find full details online at https://bgcecc.org/golf-classic.