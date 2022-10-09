Annual CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic Raises $550K for 33 Nashville Charities

Event supports Charities serving former offenders, victims of crime, and youth

CoreCivic held its annual Charity Golf Classic on Oct. 6 at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The Charity Golf Classic raised $550,000 this year – funds that will go to a group of 33 non-profit organizations supporting formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. More than $7 million has been raised for Charity since the event’s Inception in 1991.

“For more than 30 years, this event has allowed us to make a meaningful difference in our community,” said Tony Grande, CoreCivic Charitable Foundation Chairman. “As we continue to see growth in the Greater Nashville area, our non-profit partners face the ongoing challenge of meeting the needs of such a growing population. We recognize these needs, and it is important that we continue to support these organizations so they can equip our communities with crucial resources and care.”

The 2022 CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic fund recipients are:

Adult Reentry Training Camp

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Black Lemonade

Book ‘Em

Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee

Brave Effect

CASA Nashville

Crossbridge

Crossroads Prison Ministries

Cul2Vate

Dismas House, Inc.

Family Reconciliation Center

Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Inc.

HUGGS for Inspirational Men and Women

Leaving The Cocoon

Men of Valor Ministry

Mending Hearts, Inc.

Nashville Children’s Alliance, Inc.

Nashville Youth Basketball Association

Play Like a Girl

Recovery Court of Sumner County

Renewal House, Inc.

Renewed Life Ministries Outreach

Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence

Tennessee Voices for Victims

Tennessee Youth Courts, Inc.

The HELP Center

The Refuge Center for Counseling

This is Living Ministries

United Way of Greater Nashville

Unity Family Life Center

Women of Worth Transition House

You Have the Power…Know How to Use It, Inc.

“We feel a deep sense of responsibility to serve our communities and improve the public good,” said Grande. “We are proud of the positive impact we have been able to make over the years and look forward to more opportunities in the future to serve our non-profit partners.