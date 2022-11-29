Annual CoMoGives campaign starts on Giving Tuesday with a bigger goal this year | Mid-Missouri News

COLUMBIA – Nov. 29 is this year’s Giving Tuesday. Every year, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, when Fripeople are encouraged to give back and donate to their communities.

In mid-Missouri, the CoMoGives campaign is an annual online fundraiser that supports 153 nonprofit organizations in Columbia and surrounding areas.

This year, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Thu Dec. 31, people can donate to one or multiple nonprofits.

The Community Foundation of Central Missouri (CFCM) started this campaign in 2013. In 2021, the goal was to raise $1.25 million. They surpassed their goal and raised over $1.8 million, which went to 148 different organizations.

Throughout the years, the campaign has grown. This year, the goal is to raise $2 million for 153 nonprofits.

The executive director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, John Baker, said this is a great day to start a fundraising campaign.

“Tuesday, we will start the CoMoGives campaign on Giving Tuesday because it just becomes a huge day of giving. For example, last year on the first day of CoMoGives, which was also the Giving Tuesday, in which we took in $370,000 last year, Baker said. “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if we beat that this year? Our goal this year for the whole CoMoGives campaign is $2 million. It’s our largest goal ever.”

Three organizations in the Callaway County area are joining the campaign this year.

Callaway Cares, Missouri Girls Town Foundation Inc, and Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation of Missouri are now part of the CoMoGives campaign and people can make a donation to their organization.

Deanna Barger is the director of development for Missouri Girls Town, located just outside of Kingdom City.

“People might think that it’s Odd for an organization that’s located out in Kingdom City to be participating in CoMoGives,” Barger said. “But we’re participating because a majority of our clients come from the central Missouri area.”

Missouri Girls Town is a residential treatment facility for youth who are in crisis. It is the only girls’ residential facility in the state of Missouri.

“So girls are referred to us from the Children’s Division and they are actively involved in the Foster care or adoption system,” Barger said. “So they are referred to us because of some elevated behaviors that don’t really allow them to be mainstream , and they really require the Therapeutic services that we provide.”

Missouri Girls Town is licensed by the state of Missouri and is accredited to serve up to 50 clients at a time from ages 8 through 21. Its goal is to find a more traditional Foster home placement or a Therapeutic Foster home for the girls.

“We really define success as the ability for the child to go to a lower level of care,” Barger said.

She said donations are a huge part of their funding, and they are excited to be part of CoMoGives.

“Donations are our lifeblood,” Barger said. “So we receive about two thirds of our funding from the state by the children’s division or by Medicaid reimbursements. The other third is really up to myself and my team to find those donations and find those supporters that can really connect with our mission and fill that gap in care.”

The donations from CoMoGives will go towards their general operating support.

“What that means is it’s really going to allow us to continue to provide the therapy that our kids need,” Barger said.

They also are always in need of items such as feminine hygiene products.

“Period pads, diva cups, those kinds of things, some other really essential items such as underwear, socks, bras, as well. Then you think of things that you would need in your home: bath towels, you know, shampoo, conditioner, just all of those basic needs things,” Barger said.

People can make donations to Missouri Girl Town and multiple nonprofit organizations on the CoMoGives campaign website.