Annual Bay Tree Lakes VFD Golf Tournament Results – BladenOnline

By BladenOnline Team

17 teams teed it up Saturday, Sept. 24 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake to participate in the annual Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department golf tournament.

The first flight saw three teams tie with a score of 11-under par 61. The winning team was decided by a scorecard playoff. Taking first place was the Woodruff team, second place went to the Leone team and third place was the Spake team.

The Latham team won first place in the second flight by winning a scorecard playoff with the Holland team. Both teams shot 65. In third place was the Smith team with 67.

Women’s long drive was won by Diane Elko, who also took the closest to the pin.

Men’s long drive was won by Jacob Levone and closest to the hole was won by Jonathan Powell. The putting contest was won by Mitchell Naylor.

“Yesterday was our 19th year of the tournament, we always look forward to the tournament every year and it’s always been an event we hold in high standard.” Bay Tree Lakes VFD Chief Ben Corbett said, This year we had the most teams we ever had. It was nice to see so many people come out. And a lot of hard work from my guys for sponsorships and setting it up from my guys.”

He added, “We hold it and just raise funds to buy equipment that we might need. It’s just needs of the department with our Insurers and whatever else we may need.”