Announcing the Dean of the UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Finalists presentation schedule

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am pleased to announce that four Finalists for the UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will be interviewed on campus in the next two weeks.

We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the Finalists and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation. All public presentations will take place in person, with an option to watch virtually as well. The dates, times and in-person locations for each of the public presentations can be found below. To watch virtually, please register in advance using the links found below, which can also be found on the LAS Finalist webpage.

Finalist 1

Tuesday, Jan. 31

12:30-1:30 p.m

UIC Student Center East

Room 302

Register to attend Finalist 1’s public presentation via Zoom webinar.

Finalist 2

Thursday, Feb. 2

12:30-1:30 p.m

UIC Student Center East

Room 302

Register to attend Finalist 2’s public presentation via Zoom webinar.

Finalist 3

Tuesday, Feb. 7

12:30-1:30 p.m

UIC Student Center East

Room 302

Register to attend Finalist 3’s public presentation via Zoom webinar.

Finalist 4

Thursday, Feb. 9

12:30-1:30 p.m

UIC Student Center East

Room 302

Register to attend Finalist 4’s public presentation via Zoom webinar.

More information about this search can be found online. CVs for each finalist will be shared on the search webpage no later than two days before their public presentation. CVs are only accessible electronically after logging in with UIC credentials.

I hope you attend these important public presentations and share your valuable feedback as we move to select the next leader of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

[email protected]