Announcer drops Zach Wilson Burn during basketball game

The Mockery of New York Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson has spread to quite a different sport. Following Wilson’s nine completions on 22 attempts (40.9 percent) for 77 yards in the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, less completions than the team’s 10 punts on the day, he got defensive, annoyed his teammates, was blasted by many, and was officially benched Wednesday before trotting out an apology. The Jokes about Wilson’s poor play (which goes well beyond Sunday) have been Flying regularly, and ESPN play-by-play announcer Eric Rothman dropped one during a Wednesday night (technically, Thursday morning, with a 12 am ET start) men’s college basketball game between Saint Mary’s and Vanderbilt:

“Throws an errant pass… they call that The Zach Wilson, I believe.” ??? pic.twitter.com/1nC1jbw5HA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2022

“Liam Robbins, who just checked back into the game, throws an errant pass. They call that the Zack Wilson, I believe.” Analyst Corey Williams chuckled and said “People, his Twitter handle is…”, causing Rothman to laugh himself. But the best part is how Williams then continued “You’re sending shots! You’re not a Jets’ fan, are you?” and Rothman said “No, of course not.”

Poor Wilson (seen above during an Oct. 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers), even getting burned on the play-by-play of a college basketball game. And one not involving his alma mater of BYU, or even a team from New York. (And poor Robbins, having his passing accuracy compared to Wilson’s. That has to hurt, albeit probably not as much as losing this game, which Saint Mary’s won 75-65.)

But, hey, at least this is a little more G-rated than Rob Gronkowski’s “As long as they can get their QB’s head in the playbook instead of outside at parent-teacher conferences.” And Wilson’s four-year, $35 million contract means he can probably take a little mockery. And the funniest part here may be Rothman’s need to firmly deny being a Jets’ fan.