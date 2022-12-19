ORLANDO — Will McGee pumped his fist as his 6-foot birdie putt dropped on the final hole. As the crowd around the 18th erupted, the 11-year-old son of Annika Sorenstam doffed his cap and turned towards the grandstands, beaming with joy.

Fans began to chant “Will! Will! Will!” as he hugged mom, dad and Team Duval. Will then turned towards the crowd one more time and gave a final wave.

They rated his first experience at the PNC Championship a 10 out of 10.

“It was awesome to be inside the ropes with her and to be able to walk down the fairways,” said Will, the youngest player to ever make it up in this event, which celebrated 25 years this week.

“It was also incredible with all the people chanting for me. Thanks to PNC for inviting us.”

Will, who dreams of one day playing golf at Stanford like his good Buddy Maverick McNealy, Mostly competes in local US Kids Golf events and the Space Coast Tour.

Earlier this year, while his mother competed in the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles for the first time in 14 years, Will made headlines when he Aced the fifth hole of The Cradle, the par-3 course at Pinehurst. The resort presented Will with a pin flag and an engraved bag tag to commemorate the moment.

As they came up the 18th, mother and son clasped hands and raised them high. Sorenstam, a 10-time major champion, soaked up every second of this opportunity. She got emotional as she talked about what this week has meant to the family.

Husband Mike was on the bag for Will. Sorenstam’s father, Tom, caddied for her, and mom Gunilla rode in the cart. Daughter Ava followed outside the ropes.

“It’s just been a dream come true,” said Sorenstam, “to see him smile in the morning, get out here early, being the first out there putting. He’s in heaven. As a parent, that’s all you can ask for.”