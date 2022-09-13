Annika Sorenstam is getting her own LPGA event starting in 2023 | Golf News and Tour Information

“It is an Incredible Honor to host one of the premier events on the LPGA Tour schedule at Pelican Golf Club, a world-class facility, alongside my good friends at Gainbridge,” Sorenstam said in a press release. “Giving back to the game I love and mentoring the game’s next generation of players have always been at the forefront of everything we do. I’m excited to kick off this great new partnership and elevate this tournament to new heights on the LPGA Tour.”