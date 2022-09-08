Annika Sörenstam has paid her dues in golf, now she pays it forward

Madeira, Ohio – “It was cold and raining one day, . . . and I was hitting balls on the driving range, but I didn’t want to be there. So I called my dad,” Annika Sörenstam recalled to the crowd. “I said, ‘Can you pick me up?’ and he did. As we drove away, we saw a few other kids hitting some balls and he looked at me and said, ‘You know Annika, there are no shortcuts to success. I still remember that to this day.’

As one of the greatest, if not the Greatest golfer in the history of the LPGA, Sörenstam has a large reputation, and for good reason. She paved the way in the sport, becoming the first woman to play in a PGA tournament since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame shortly after that feat, in 2003, and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2021, 13 years after her retirement from competition.

So, what made her come to Cincinnati this week?

Well, her desire to pay it forward.

The Inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship presented by Procter & Gamble is about more than golf. It’s about Empowering women to do what they enjoy, what they’re passionate about, to Foster relationships and to bring Women’s sports to a busy hub like Cincinnati.

