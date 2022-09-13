Annik Dupaty to lead panel on purposeful inclusion in the arts

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Director of Events and Volunteers Annik Dupaty will lead a panel discussion titled “Disruption: Beyond Initiatives and Toward Purposeful Inclusion in the Arts” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit.

For over 10 years, Dupaty has planned, managed and executed all of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s major fundraising events —including the Art Fair on the Square, one of the largest and most highly ranked art fairs in the country attracting some 200,000 attendees. She holds both a bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in art history from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee; worked at the Milwaukee Art Museum; taught art history at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD); was a contributing Author/Researcher for Permission to Paint, Please – a book chronicling a 150-year period of African American art and artists in Wisconsin; and recently illustrated a children’s book, My Imagined World: A Story Inspired by Prince Rogers Nelson. Although drawing was her earliest form of creative expression, she has been exploring photography, ceramics and painting her whole life. She has worked in the arts for decades, but is still regularly awed and amazed by human creativity, and wishes all children would be encouraged to express themselves through art. Annik lives in Madison, WI with her family, and a beloved collection of Prince albums and Prince-inspired artworks.

Joining Annik on the panel are:

Fabu Carter, former City of Madison Poet Laureate

former City of Madison Poet Laureate Maria Amalia Sierra, textile artist

textile artist Gavin Lawrence, actor and principal company member, American Players Theater

actor and principal company member, American Players Theater Alex Mirandafilmmaker and founder, Brave Bird Productions

The Wisconsin Leadership Summit is the state's premier professional development, networking and community-building event for people of color. It will take place October 10 and 11 at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club.