Annie Ernaux wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Annie Ernaux “for the Courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the award-giving body wrote on their official website.

“In her writing, Ernaux consistently and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class. Her path to authorship was long and arduous,” the Nobel Prize organization stated.

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the Courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

She has previously said that writing is a political act, opening our eyes to social inequality, Reuters reported. “And for this purpose she uses language as ‘a knife’, as she calls it, to tear apart the veils of imagination,” the academy said.

This is the fourth Nobel Prize awarded since the first Prize of 2022 was received by Scientist Svante Pääbo in the field of medicine.

So far five Poles received the Nobel Prize in Literature. These include Olga Tokarczuk (2018), Wiesława Szymborska (1996), Czesław Miłosz (1980), Władysław Reymont (1924) and Henryk Sienkiewicz (1905).



source:

Reuters, nobelprize.org